Update On WWE Reunion Speculation About Enzo Amore And Big Cass

There have been several discussions about the possibility of Enzo Amore and Big Cass reuniting in WWE. Since their original run together, they have taken different paths; however, Cass returned to WWE earlier this year after spending time in AEW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Amore had talks with WWE in 2026 and is reportedly still interested in returning. However, he has not signed a contract, and there is currently no confirmed plan for him and Cass to reunite.

Sapp also addressed the idea of Amore becoming Cass’s tag team partner after a fan inquired about WWE’s plans. He noted that bringing Cass back first and adding Amore later would be an unusual approach, as doing the opposite would have made more sense. Nonetheless, Sapp could not confirm whether WWE had ever considered such a plan or if there is an existing strategy in place.

In May, Amore was seen at the WWE Performance Center, which fueled speculation about a potential comeback. He has not appeared on WWE television since leaving the company in 2018. On the other hand, Cass signed with WWE in July and returned on the August 3 episode of RAW after SummerSlam. He debuted as a heel and began a feud with Je’Von Evans. Recently, he teamed up with Ethan Page and defeated Dragon Lee and Chad Gable on RAW this past Monday.