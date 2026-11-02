Mansoor Says AEW Wrestlers Have No Excuse To Sit At Home

AEW star Mansoor has encouraged wrestlers who are not regularly featured on television to take advantage of opportunities outside the company, arguing that performers should remain active rather than waiting for creative plans to develop.

During an interview with Self Made Pro, Mansoor reflected on his time in WWE, explaining that while he was treated well financially, particularly through his appearances at the company’s Saudi Arabian events, the lack of consistent in-ring opportunities took an emotional toll. “When I was in WWE, they treated me very well. I was financially compensated extremely well, especially for those Saudi shows. And without those opportunities, I would not have the life that I have with my family right now. That being said, when I was sitting my ass at home doing nothing off travel, it was emotionally maybe one of the hardest things. And I know that comes from a place of privilege, obviously, but not being able to do what I love in front of people was so incredibly difficult.”

Drawing on that experience, Mansoor explained why he believes AEW talent should make the most of the freedom available to them, particularly when they are not being used regularly on television. “There’s no excuse if you’re in AEW and you’re benched, man. Go the f*ck out there and work. If I was single and childless, I would be flying myself to places all over the world and wrestling in as many shows as I possibly could and getting out there.”

Mansoor pointed to his own schedule alongside tag team partner Mason Madden as an example of the opportunities available to wrestlers willing to work internationally.

He revealed that the pair were preparing to travel to Japan for an appearance with DDT Pro-Wrestling at Ryogoku Sumo Hall, with plans to remain in the country for an additional two weeks. Mansoor also highlighted their previous tour of Mexico with CMLL, describing it as some of their strongest work together. “I’m going to Japan in two days with Mason to work for DDT at Ryogoku Sumo Hall, and we’re staying for two extra weeks. We’re going to do some really, really cool sh*t over there. Earlier this year, we went to CMLL for a two-week tour of Mexico, which was some of the best work I felt that we ever did.”

The former WWE Superstar also praised AEW President Tony Khan for allowing him to pursue opportunities in India, where he has been involved in promoting and booking events for another wrestling company.

Mansoor explained that having the freedom to work internationally while maintaining the financial security of an AEW contract is something he greatly appreciates. “I’ve been going to India. The fact that Tony Khan is letting me promote and book a show for a completely different company in India and go there multiple times a year is a phenomenal, phenomenal opportunity. And the fact that I’m in AEW getting a guaranteed deal and money to do all those things, I couldn’t possibly complain. It would be absurd for me to complain.”

Mansoor’s comments highlight the contrast between his experiences in WWE and AEW, particularly regarding the ability to pursue outside bookings while under contract.

Although he acknowledged the financial benefits of his WWE tenure, Mansoor made it clear that remaining active in the ring is equally important to him. He believes AEW’s approach gives performers valuable opportunities to continue developing their careers, even when they are not prominently featured on the company’s television programming.