Backstage Update On WWE Talent’s Concerns About Crown Jewel Travel

PWMania.com previously reported that, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said no WWE talent has refused to travel to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming 2026 Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE).

However, Fightful Select has since reported that several WWE talents, including top stars, reached out to Sean Ross Sapp to express concerns about being booked for the show amid ongoing security issues.

The report also indicated that some performers scheduled to compete at the event have voiced their concerns to WWE. In response, the company has assured them that ensuring safety will be the top priority during this trip.

Additionally, it has been reported that WWE Crown Jewel has been moved to a new venue, although it will still take place in Riyadh.