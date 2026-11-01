Darren Young Returns To WWE As Performance Center Coach

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Darren Young, whose real name is Fred Rosser, recently announced on his official Twitter (X) account that he has returned to the company in a new role as a coach at the Performance Center. Young also shared his thoughts on this full-circle moment as he begins an exciting new journey.

Young wrote, “Nine years ago today, I was released from @WWE. Today, I’m back at @wwenxt, fighting back tears of joy every time I pull up to the Performance Center and grateful for the opportunity to give back to the next generation. I’m always hearing what WWE is looking for NOW I’m able to see it for myself and be a sponge in this environment.

I once stood in this environment, beating on my craft alongside incredible coaches, and quickly made my way to the main roster. Now, I’m back sharing those experiences and helping shape the future. And when you talk about NXT, don’t forget the ORIGINAL NXT! MR. NO DAYS OFF baby! Nine years later, still standing, still inspiring, and STILL NO DAYS OFF! WWE, thank you for the opportunity. You know what time it is? IT’S TIME TO GO TO WORK! #WWENXT #WWE #WWENexus #BlockTheHate #ShawnMichaels

@WWEID @WWERecruit”

Young was a part of WWE from 2009 to 2017. He participated in the inaugural season of NXT and made his main roster debut in 2010 as a member of The Nexus. He was released from the company in October 2017.