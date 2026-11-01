Backstage Update On Why WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Changed Venues

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE Crown Jewel 2026 has been moved to a new venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Premium Live Event, scheduled for November 7, was initially set to take place at the Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD. However, on October 28, the Riyadh Season social media account announced that the event would be relocated. The ANB Arena (formerly known as The Venue) has since been confirmed as the new location.

According to Fightful Select, the decision to shift from an outdoor stadium to an indoor arena was made for security reasons and is not related to ticket sales. The report also indicated that WWE plans to operate with a smaller crew than usual.

As of now, four matches have been confirmed for the 2026 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. These matches include the Men’s and Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Matches, the Last Man Standing Match, and the WWE World Tag Team Championship Match.