Taya Valkyrie Announces AEW Departure After Turning Down Contract Extension

Taya Valkyrie has officially entered free agency after choosing not to renew her contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), bringing her run with the promotion to an end.

Valkyrie confirmed the news through a statement released by her team on social media, revealing that she had decided against accepting an offer to extend her AEW contract following discussions about her future.

The announcement stated: “FROM THE TAYA VALKRIE TEAM, LOS ANGELES, CA- Taya Valkyrie enters Free Agency after AEW exit. After much consideration and thorough discussions with her team Valkyrie has officially entered free agency having elected not to accept an offer to extend her contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).”

Valkyrie expressed gratitude for her time with the company, acknowledging the relationships she developed with fellow performers and the support she received from fans throughout her AEW tenure. “I am incredibly grateful for my time with AEW and the opportunity to be part of the organization. While there, I wrestled and worked alongside exceptional talent, and built lasting relationships within the AEW family and deepend my relationships in the wrestling community. I am beyond thankful to the fans for their continued support of me, not only in my time with AEW but also as I step into this new chapter as a free agent. I can’t wait for what’s to come and have a lot more to leave in the ring. With my contract now concluded, I’m excited to explore new opportunities and possibilities as a wrestler, TV personality, and creative.”

The announcement makes clear that Valkyrie’s departure followed her decision to decline a contract extension rather than the company simply opting not to renew her deal.

Beyond professional wrestling, Valkyrie has recently expanded her work into other areas of entertainment. She appeared as a contestant on The Traitors Canada this autumn and released her debut music EP, FAKE.

Her team highlighted those projects as part of an exciting period in her career, with Valkyrie now looking to pursue additional opportunities both inside and outside the wrestling industry.

Valkyrie has previously competed for several major wrestling promotions, including WWE, TNA Wrestling and AAA, establishing herself as an experienced international performer.

With her AEW contract now concluded, Valkyrie is free to explore her next move, although she has not announced where she intends to wrestle next.