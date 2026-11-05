Updated Lineup For AEW Full Gear 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has revealed the updated lineup for its 2026 Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV), taking place next weekend.

In an Anarchy in the Arena Match, The Death Riders—comprising AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, and Wheeler Yuta—will face The Conglomeration, which includes “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong. They will compete against The Cut, made up of “Switchblade” Jay White, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, Clark Connors, Colten Gunn, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson.

AEW Women’s World Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will defend her title against Marina Shafir, known as “The Problem,” a member of The Death Riders.

Additionally, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay, the AEW World Champion from the United Empire, will defend his title against “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher from the Don Callis Family.

In another title match, AEW World Trios Champions “Hangman” Adam Page, alongside Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido, will defend their titles in a Texas Death Match against Swerve Strickland and the New Level team, consisting of “Awesome” Austin Creed and Kofi Kingston.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, The Brawling Birds, featuring Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, will put their titles on the line against Wrathlander, which includes Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander. Moreover, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks—Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson—will defend their titles against the Don Callis Family duo of “Dunkzilla” Mark Davis and Jake Doyle.

AEW Full Gear 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 14th, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.