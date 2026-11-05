WWE Files Trademark Application For “Kato Sykes”

PWMania.com recently reported that WWE ID talent Conan Lycan has announced he will now be known in the ring as Kato Sykes.

On November 3, WWE filed a trademark application for the term “Kato Sykes,” as noted by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers. It also includes providing wrestling news and information through a global computer network.

Sykes has not yet competed on WWE programming, but he has participated in several WWE NXT dark matches over the past couple of months, with his most recent appearance on the October 6 episode. He was introduced as a member of the WWE ID program during the October 7 episode of WWE EVOLVE.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”