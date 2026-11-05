Izzi Dame Says Shawn Spears “Changed The Course” Of Her WWE Career

WWE NXT star Izzi Dame, a member of The Culling, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how Shawn Spears influenced the direction of her career in the company.

Dame said, “I will give credit where credit is due. I think Shawn Spears single-handedly changed the course of my career. I will forever give him credit for — I just feel like he spoke to me in a way that made wrestling make sense. So being able to go under his wing for the short period of time till we had to, you know, end him (a) couple months ago, was probably some of the most beneficial — one of the most beneficial times in my career. He really did teach me so much about the ins and the outs and the psychology of everything so, I will give him credit for that.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)