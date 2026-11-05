AEW Stars Pulled From Upcoming Match Following Blood & Guts

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, collectively known as The Brawling Birds, will be taking additional time to recover following their participation in the Women’s Blood & Guts match on the November 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The champions were originally scheduled to face Hyperactive, consisting of Anita Vaughn and Safire Reed, at Pro-Wrestling: EVE’s November 8 event. However, the match has now been postponed following discussions about the physical toll of Wednesday night’s brutal encounter and the champions’ upcoming title defense at AEW Full Gear.

During an appearance on In The Weeds, EVE promoter Dann Read explained that the decision was reached after speaking directly with the wrestlers involved. Read acknowledged the demanding nature of Blood & Guts and emphasized the importance of allowing Hayter and Windsor sufficient recovery time before their next major championship match.

“However, obviously last night, we all watched Blood & Guts. It was an incredible match, incredibly violent… Those matches do have a massive effect on you,” Read said. “So we’ve spoken to the talent this morning and basically the decision’s been made, considering Blood & Guts was last night, and they’ve got a big Tag Title defense at Full Gear, a week from this Saturday.”

Read also clarified that the postponement was a mutual decision made in consultation with the talent rather than a cancellation imposed by AEW or another party. The intention is to reschedule the match between The Brawling Birds and Hyperactive for a future EVE event.

“The decision was to play safe and to reschedule the Hyperactive versus Brawling Birds match for as soon as we can do it in the future basically. It’s not a thing that’s being forced on us or anything along those lines. It’s literally just a case of talking with a talent, what they’re comfortable with, after what has happened, and what they’ve got coming up.”

Hayter and Windsor were part of the victorious team in Wednesday’s Women’s Blood & Guts match, which featured several violent moments and physically demanding spots throughout the contest.

The postponement comes as the champions prepare for another significant challenge at AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 14, in Phoenix, Arizona, where they are scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships against Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander.

While the EVE match has been postponed as a precaution, no specific injuries to Hayter or Windsor were announced. A new date for their match against Hyperactive has yet to be confirmed.