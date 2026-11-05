Kyle Fletcher Reacts To Randy Orton Comparisons

AEW star Kyle Fletcher has addressed the growing comparisons between himself and WWE legend Randy Orton, explaining why he considers the comparisons a compliment while remaining determined to establish his own identity in professional wrestling.

During an appearance on Tony Schiavone’s podcast, Fletcher discussed his initial reaction to being compared to the 14-time WWE World Champion and how those comparisons have influenced his outlook on his career. “When I first started hearing it, my reaction was, ‘Oh man, Randy Orton’s great. I love Randy Orton.’ So to even be mentioned in the same sentence as him, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s awesome.’ But yeah, at the same time, I think any wrestler should want to carve their own path, and I think I’ve started to do so.”

Fletcher acknowledged the significant difference in experience and accomplishments between himself and Orton, noting that the WWE veteran has established a legacy spanning decades. Rather than allowing those comparisons to define him, Fletcher hopes to eventually reach a point where younger wrestlers are being compared to him. “It’s hard to compare us because Randy has, you know, 30 years in the business. He’s won 14 world championships. Obviously, I’m not at that level yet, so people are going to make the comparison. I would like to think that by the time my career is said and done, people will be doing the same thing to me. I don’t take it as a negative thing whatsoever, but it makes me more and more determined to carve my own path.”

Fletcher’s comments reflect his ambition to build a lasting legacy of his own rather than simply follow in the footsteps of an established star.

While the comparisons to Orton remain flattering, Fletcher made it clear that his ultimate goal is to develop a career and reputation that future generations of wrestlers will aspire to emulate.