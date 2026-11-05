Thursday, November 5, 2026
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WWE In Talks To Hold Event In Tokyo In 2027

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE logo
WWE logo

During the Q3 earnings media call on Wednesday, TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro announced that discussions are underway about WWE planning to hold an event in Tokyo, Japan, sometime in 2027.

According to Fightful.com, Shapiro described ongoing talks regarding both WWE and UFC expanding internationally, including positive discussions with Abu Dhabi about the UFC hosting more events there. He also expressed optimism about conversations that Nick Khan is having regarding bringing WWE to Tokyo next year.

While there have been no specific announcements about when a new WWE event might take place in Japan, updates will be provided as more information becomes available. WWE has previously held live events in Japan, and its programming began streaming on Netflix there in October, after having been available on the Japanese streaming service ABEMA.

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