WWE Announces 11 New Event Dates For Early 2027

WWE’s Newly Announced 2027 Event Schedule:

Date Location Venue Event Friday, January 1 St. Paul, MN Grand Casino Arena WWE Holiday Tour Monday, January 4 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center WWE Raw Friday, January 8 Memphis, TN FedExForum WWE SmackDown Monday, January 11 Chicago, IL United Center WWE Raw Friday, January 29 Portland, OR Moda Center WWE SmackDown Saturday, January 30 Vancouver, Canada Rogers Arena Road to Royal Rumble Monday, February 1 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena WWE Raw Monday, February 8 Anaheim, CA Honda Center WWE Raw Friday, February 12 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center WWE SmackDown Monday, February 15 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena WWE Raw Monday, February 22 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse WWE Raw

Ticket sales for the St. Paul event will be handled through SeatGeek, while Ticketmaster will serve as the ticketing provider for the remaining announced dates.

The newly confirmed schedule includes six editions of Monday Night Raw, three episodes of Friday Night SmackDown, and two additional live events.

Fans interested in attending can find ticket information and presale details through WWE.com/Events.

The announcement provides a clearer picture of WWE’s touring plans for the opening months of 2027, with the company continuing to expand its schedule across major cities in the United States and Canada.