WWE Announces 11 New Event Dates For Early 2027

WWE’s Newly Announced 2027 Event Schedule:
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Event
|Friday, January 1
|St. Paul, MN
|Grand Casino Arena
|WWE Holiday Tour
|Monday, January 4
|San Antonio, TX
|Frost Bank Center
|WWE Raw
|Friday, January 8
|Memphis, TN
|FedExForum
|WWE SmackDown
|Monday, January 11
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|WWE Raw
|Friday, January 29
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|WWE SmackDown
|Saturday, January 30
|Vancouver, Canada
|Rogers Arena
|Road to Royal Rumble
|Monday, February 1
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|WWE Raw
|Monday, February 8
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|WWE Raw
|Friday, February 12
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|WWE SmackDown
|Monday, February 15
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|WWE Raw
|Monday, February 22
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|WWE Raw
Ticket sales for the St. Paul event will be handled through SeatGeek, while Ticketmaster will serve as the ticketing provider for the remaining announced dates.
The newly confirmed schedule includes six editions of Monday Night Raw, three episodes of Friday Night SmackDown, and two additional live events.
Fans interested in attending can find ticket information and presale details through WWE.com/Events.
The announcement provides a clearer picture of WWE’s touring plans for the opening months of 2027, with the company continuing to expand its schedule across major cities in the United States and Canada.
WWE has announced 11 new event dates across North America to kick off 2027, including nine new editions of #WWERaw and #SmackDown!
Tickets for each event will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10am local time.
MORE INFO: https://t.co/Rkyk3RgOpY https://t.co/rEicVw4MOU
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026