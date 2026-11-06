Matt Cardona Provides Injury Update Following Surgery, Addresses WWE Return

WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has provided an update on his recovery from a torn tricep, revealing that he is making progress following surgery but remains uncertain about when he will be medically cleared to return to the ring.

Cardona has been sidelined since the September 3 episode of WWE Main Event, where he suffered the injury during a match against Kit Wilson. He underwent surgery shortly afterward and has spent the past two months focusing on rehabilitation while adjusting his training routine to accommodate the injury.

In a recent social media post, Cardona reflected on his recovery process and explained how he has continued working out despite the physical limitations caused by the injury.

“I tore this tricep and got surgery just over two months ago,” Cardona wrote. “I’ve been going to rehab and making up workouts in the gym to work around my injury.”

Although Cardona believes he is approaching the point where he could be ready to compete again, he acknowledged that there is still no confirmed timetable for his return. Nevertheless, he made it clear that he remains determined to resume his in-ring career.

“In my head, I’m ALMOST ready. I don’t know when I’ll be cleared to return to the ring, but I do know that I’M NOT FINISHED!”

Cardona’s comments suggest that he is encouraged by his rehabilitation progress, although his eventual return will depend on receiving medical clearance rather than his personal assessment of his readiness.

For now, Cardona remains out of action, with WWE yet to announce a potential return date. His latest update indicates that he is continuing his rehabilitation and intends to return to competition once he is cleared to do so.