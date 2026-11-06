Backstage Update On WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Following Talent Arrivals

With WWE Crown Jewel 2026 just one day away, a new report has provided a positive update on the status of WWE talent in Saudi Arabia following weeks of concerns surrounding the security situation in the region.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, all WWE talent scheduled to participate in Saturday’s premium live event has arrived in Saudi Arabia without any reported issues. Alvarez also noted that personnel involved with TKO’s Power Slap events in the country this week have experienced no problems.

“All the WWE talent is in Saudi now and things seem fine at the moment,” Alvarez reported. “Power Slap had also been there all week and no issues.”

The update comes amid heightened security concerns in Saudi Arabia following attacks targeting Riyadh and infrastructure in the region. Despite the situation, WWE and TKO officials have continued moving forward with preparations for Crown Jewel, with TKO CEO Ari Emanuel previously confirming that the company was monitoring developments ahead of the event.

WWE has also made several logistical adjustments to the premium live event, including moving Crown Jewel from its originally scheduled outdoor stadium location to the indoor ANB Arena in Riyadh.

As previously reported, WWE is utilizing a modified production arrangement for Saturday’s broadcast, with a significant portion of the show being produced remotely from the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. A sizable production crew will remain on-site in Saudi Arabia to operate cameras, audio systems, and other essential equipment, with the feeds transmitted back to the United States.

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy in Riyadh issued a statement on Friday welcoming WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia, describing Crown Jewel as an example of American sports diplomacy and highlighting the relationship between the two countries.

In addition to the latest travel update, WWE has released a special studio presentation titled WWE Crown Jewel Special, featuring Joe Tessitore, Big E, and Peter Rosenberg. The program previews Saturday’s premium live event, including two Champion vs. Champion matches featuring Roman Reigns against Sami Zayn and Liv Morgan against Chelsea Green.

The official description for the special reads:

“As WWE Crown Jewel approaches, the matches of the international WWE Premium Live Event come into focus, including the Champion vs. Champion Matches between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn as well as Chelsea Green and Liv Morgan.”

WWE has also released the official Crown Jewel cold open video package on its YouTube channel, offering fans an early look at the opening presentation planned for Saturday’s broadcast.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 takes place on Saturday, November 7, at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will stream live on the ESPN app in the United States and Netflix internationally, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

While the latest reports indicate that talent arrivals have gone smoothly, WWE and TKO are continuing preparations for the event amid the ongoing regional security concerns.