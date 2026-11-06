Rey Mysterio Announces Team USA vs. Team Mexico Match For WWE Survivor Series

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has revealed plans for a traditional five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series 2026, with Team USA set to face Team Mexico in a special showdown celebrating the influence of lucha libre on professional wrestling.

During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast this week, Mysterio discussed the evolution of AAA and the growing international impact of Mexican wrestling. He also revealed that conversations with WWE officials Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis have led to plans for a classic Survivor Series elimination match featuring representatives from the United States and Mexico.

Mysterio stated: “The overall vision for AAA and how it has evolved to where it is now shows how much of an impact lucha libre has made on wrestling worldwide. I had a couple of conversations with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, and we’re going to put together something very special: a classic 5-on-5 Survivor Series match at Survivor Series, with Team USA taking on Team Mexico.”

The announcement signals a return to one of Survivor Series’ traditional match formats, which has historically featured teams of five competitors battling under elimination rules. The proposed matchup would also provide an opportunity to showcase the contrasting styles and wrestling traditions of the United States and Mexico.

Following Mysterio’s announcement, McMahon asked whether he would be competing as part of either team. The WWE Hall of Famer declined to reveal his potential involvement, explaining that the plans were still being finalized.

While Mysterio’s comments indicate that the match is being organized, the participants for Team USA and Team Mexico have not yet been announced. His own status as a competitor also remains uncertain.

The planned matchup would place a spotlight on lucha libre and its influence on WWE, with Mysterio having played a significant role in introducing Mexican wrestling traditions to mainstream American audiences throughout his career.

Further details regarding the teams and Mysterio’s potential participation are expected as WWE continues building toward Survivor Series 2026.