Kayla Braxton Shares Her Dating “Cheat Sheet” For Potential Suitors

Former WWE personality Kayla Braxton, whose real name is Kayla Becker, has shared a candid message about her dating life, outlining what she expects from a potential partner and the behaviors she considers immediate dealbreakers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former WWE backstage interviewer posted what she described as a “cheat sheet” for anyone interested in pursuing a relationship with her. Braxton emphasized the importance of honesty, consistency, and meaningful actions while also offering a humorous glimpse into her approach to romance.

Braxton wrote:

“For the next person who decides to pursue me, here’s your cheat sheet. Because I’m officially retired from teaching grownups the basics.

Biggest turn-on: Someone who can match my energy and throw it right back.

Biggest turn-off: Lies. One lie and everything I felt for you is dead. Gone.

Love language: Show up or shut up. Actions over words.

I get attached when: You prove yourself through what you do, not what you say.

Flirting style: Roasting you and falling for you at the same damn time.

In a relationship: All in. Protective as hell. I’ll make you feel like the only person on the planet.

Also, chew with your mouth closed.

Really not a complicated syllabus. Please study before applying.”

Braxton made it clear that dishonesty is her biggest turn-off, explaining that even a single lie would be enough to end her feelings for someone. She also stressed that she values partners who demonstrate their intentions through their behavior rather than relying on promises.

The former WWE personality balanced her serious relationship expectations with humor, describing her flirting style as playfully roasting someone while developing feelings for them. She also included a lighthearted reminder about table manners, telling potential partners to chew with their mouths closed.

Braxton spent nearly eight years with WWE before departing the company in 2024. During her tenure, she became a familiar face across WWE programming, serving as a backstage interviewer, host, and presenter on Raw, SmackDown, and various premium live events.

Her latest Instagram post offered followers a glimpse into her personal life, with Braxton making it clear that anyone hoping to pursue a relationship with her should be prepared to match her energy, communicate honestly, and back up their words with actions.