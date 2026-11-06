Natalya Reveals When She Plans To Return To WWE TV

WWE veteran Natalya has addressed her recent absence from Monday Night Raw, explaining that she is patiently waiting for the right opportunity to return to television as the women’s division continues to evolve.

Natalya has not appeared on Raw since August, but the former SmackDown Women’s Champion made it clear that she remains ready to return whenever WWE has a storyline that calls for her involvement.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Natalya discussed her current status with the company and emphasized that she trusts WWE’s creative process rather than rushing back onto television without a clear direction.

“So while I haven’t been on Raw, it’s okay because obviously timing for me is everything, and I really trust in the process,” Natalya said. “I’m excited to come back to Raw when the time is right, whenever I’m needed and the story calls for it.”

Despite being away from WWE’s flagship Monday night program, Natalya has continued following developments within the women’s division, particularly the arrival of several new faces on the Raw roster.

She highlighted Sol Ruca and Lola Vice among the recent additions while expressing particular excitement about Jaida Parker joining the 946 faction.

“There are so many additions to the show,” Natalya continued. “We got Lola (Vice) and Sol (Ruca). We’re seeing all these new members of 946. When Jaida Parker joined that, I was like, ‘S**t, now this is getting juicy.’”

Natalya and Parker have already shared the ring in WWE, having crossed paths on NXT earlier this year. Their rivalry culminated in a singles match at NXT Heatwave in August, giving the two competitors an established history before Parker’s move to the main roster.

Parker subsequently joined Raw in September and aligned herself with 946, becoming involved in the faction’s increasingly heated rivalry with The Bloodline.

With several new competitors and ongoing storylines reshaping the Raw women’s division, Natalya’s eventual return could present opportunities to revisit existing rivalries or establish new ones.

For now, however, Natalya appears content to remain patient, making it clear that her priority is returning when the timing and creative direction are right rather than simply appearing on television for the sake of it.