WWE Main Event Viewership Drops After Special Timeslot Change

According to Rumble, this week’s episode of WWE Main Event experienced a drop in viewership, attracting a total of 261,000 viewers. This decline is significant compared to the 586,000 viewers from the previous week’s show. The decrease is attributed to a competitive night for programming and a change in the show’s timeslot.

This week, WWE Main Event aired at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT instead of its usual 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. This scheduling change was made to avoid competing directly with the “Blood & Guts” special episode of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, which aired on Wednesday night to sidestep conflicts with U.S. midterm election coverage.

The debut episode of WWE Main Event on Rumble attracted 509,000 viewers and has since grown to 790,000. As of now, the October 21 episode stands at 560,000 viewers, while last week’s episode has not changed much and remains at 586,000. WWE Main Event transitioned from YouTube to Rumble on October 14th.