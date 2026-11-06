WWE Road To Survivor Series Live Event Results From Portland, Maine 11/5/2026

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE Road To Survivor Series: WarGames Live Event Tour at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Big Cass def. Joe Hendry in a Singles Match.

– Rey Fénix (c) def. Johnny Gargano to retain his AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

– “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY, “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice def. Fatal Influence (WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Trick Williams (c) def. Damian Priest to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– “All Ego” Ethan Page (c) def. The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat Match to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– 946 (Bronco Nima and Carmelo Hayes) def. The Bloodline’s The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) in a Tag Team Match.

– “The Best In The World” CM Punk def. “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens via a double count out in a Singles Match. The match is then restarted as a Street Fight.