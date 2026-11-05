Report: Enzo Amore’s WWE Return Rumors Intensify

Speculation surrounding a potential WWE return for former Superstar Enzo Amore continues to grow, with new reports suggesting that his name has been discussed internally for several months.

According to recent reports, WWE officials have considered the possibility of bringing Amore back to the company, with initial discussions reportedly connected to the potential return of his former tag team partner, Big Cass. Although those plans have not materialized, Amore’s name has continued to surface in conversations about possible WWE comebacks.

One source recently reported that multiple people within WWE believe Amore could be on his way back to the promotion. However, despite the ongoing speculation, there has been no official confirmation that he has signed a new contract or reached an agreement with the company.

Adding to the speculation, Amore was reportedly backstage at the WWE Performance Center during the November 4 episode of NXT. TNA Wrestling star Joe Alonzo was also said to be visiting the facility that evening.

While Amore’s presence at the Performance Center has fueled further discussion about his future, the reason for his visit has not been confirmed, and there is no indication that an appearance on WWE television is imminent.

Amore has also reportedly explored opportunities elsewhere in the wrestling industry. Earlier this year, sources within AEW indicated that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion had tested the waters regarding a potential move to the promotion, although nothing ultimately came of those discussions.

Amore rose to prominence in WWE alongside Big Cass, with the duo becoming one of the most popular acts in NXT before moving to the main roster in 2016. Their entertaining promos and distinctive personalities helped establish them as fan favorites before the team eventually separated.

Following their split, Amore transitioned into WWE’s cruiserweight division, where he captured the Cruiserweight Championship twice before departing the company in January 2018.

With internal discussions reportedly continuing and Amore recently spotted at WWE’s training facility, the possibility of a return remains a topic of interest. However, until WWE or Amore makes an official announcement, his status with the company remains unconfirmed.