Kayla Braxton Reveals What She Wants In A Relationship

Former WWE personality Kayla Braxton, whose real name is Kayla Becker, has shared a candid message about her dating life, revealing what she looks for in a potential partner and the behaviors she considers dealbreakers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former WWE backstage interviewer posted what she described as a “cheat sheet” for anyone interested in pursuing a relationship with her. Braxton emphasized that honesty, consistency, and actions are far more important to her than empty promises, while also offering some humorous insight into her personality and flirting style.

Braxton wrote:

“For the next person who decides to pursue me, here’s your cheat sheet. Because I’m officially retired from teaching grownups the basics.

Biggest turn-on: Someone who can match my energy and throw it right back.

Biggest turn-off: Lies. One lie and everything I felt for you is dead. Gone.

Love language: Show up or shut up. Actions over words.

I get attached when: You prove yourself through what you do, not what you say.

Flirting style: Roasting you and falling for you at the same damn time.

In a relationship: All in. Protective as hell. I’ll make you feel like the only person on the planet.

Also, chew with your mouth closed.

Really not a complicated syllabus. Please study before applying.”

Braxton made it particularly clear that dishonesty is an immediate dealbreaker, explaining that even a single lie is enough to change how she feels about someone. She also stressed that she values people who follow through on their words and demonstrate their commitment through their actions.

The former WWE personality balanced her relationship expectations with humor, describing her flirting style as playfully roasting someone while developing feelings for them. She also joked that potential partners should remember to chew with their mouths closed.

Braxton spent nearly eight years with WWE before departing the company in 2024. During her tenure, she became a familiar face across WWE programming, working as a backstage interviewer and host on Raw, SmackDown, and various premium live event broadcasts.

Since leaving WWE, Braxton has continued to engage with her followers on social media, occasionally sharing personal updates and offering glimpses into her life outside the wrestling industry