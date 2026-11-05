Danhausen To Get Holiday Makeover For New WWE Merchandise Line

WWE is reportedly preparing to expand its merchandise offerings for Danhausen with a new Christmas-themed marketing campaign following the strong performance of his products during the Halloween season.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the company is planning to introduce a holiday version of the popular character known as “Santahausen,” with several Christmas-themed products expected to become available as part of WWE’s upcoming holiday merchandise lineup.

The planned collection reportedly includes T-shirts, hoodies, puppets, magnets, and other seasonal items featuring Danhausen’s festive makeover. WWE is said to be looking to capitalize on the character’s popularity by building on the positive response to his Halloween merchandise.

Sources familiar with the plans indicate that the company has high expectations for the Santahausen collection, particularly after Danhausen’s Halloween-themed offerings reportedly performed well.

Danhausen’s distinctive presentation, which combines his signature “Very Nice, Very Evil” personality with an unusual sense of humor, has helped make him a recognizable character with considerable merchandising potential. His ability to incorporate seasonal themes into his persona also makes the upcoming Christmas campaign a natural extension of his existing presentation.

The reported plans suggest that WWE sees an opportunity to continue developing Danhausen’s merchandise appeal beyond the Halloween season, with the holiday collection potentially introducing additional products for fans and collectors.

Although specific release dates and pricing details have not yet been announced, the Santahausen merchandise is reportedly being prepared for release during the upcoming Christmas shopping season.

For now, WWE has not officially unveiled the collection, but the reported plans indicate that Danhausen could receive another significant merchandise push before the end of 2026.