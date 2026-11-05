WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Betting Odds Revealed

The latest betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel 2026 have been released, offering an early indication of which Superstars are favored to emerge victorious at the upcoming premium live event.

According to odds published by BetOnline.ag, Roman Reigns, Chelsea Green, Cody Rhodes, and the team of Penta and Je’Von Evans are currently favored to win their respective matches.

One of the featured bouts will see Roman Reigns face Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship. Reigns enters the match as the betting favorite at -220, while Zayn is listed as the underdog at +155.

In the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match, Chelsea Green is favored at -210 against Liv Morgan, who currently sits at +160.

Cody Rhodes is the strongest favorite among the four listed matches, with odds of -400 heading into his Last Man Standing Match against Randy Orton. Orton enters as a significant underdog at +250.

Meanwhile, Penta and Je’Von Evans are favored at -325 in the World Tag Team Championship match against Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, who are listed at +215.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Betting Odds:

Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

Roman Reigns: -220 (Favorite)

Sami Zayn: +155 (Underdog)

Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

Chelsea Green: -210 (Favorite)

Liv Morgan: +160 (Underdog)

Last Man Standing Match

Cody Rhodes: -400 (Favorite)

Randy Orton: +250 (Underdog)

World Tag Team Championship

Penta & Je’Von Evans: -325 (Favorites)

Bron Breakker & Austin Theory: +215 (Underdogs)

For those unfamiliar with betting odds, a negative number indicates the favorite and represents how much would need to be wagered to win $100 in profit. A positive number indicates the underdog and represents the potential profit from a successful $100 wager.

While the odds suggest that Rhodes is particularly favored to defeat Orton, the numbers reflect betting market expectations rather than confirmed match outcomes or WWE’s creative plans.

Betting lines are also subject to change as the event approaches, meaning the favorites and underdogs could shift before Crown Jewel takes place.