John Cena Stars In Clean Energy Campaign Featuring Bears And Other Animals

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena is now the spokesperson for a new clean energy campaign that promotes wind and solar power. Cena recently took to his Twitter (X) account to share details about the campaign, titled “Big Power, Zero Drama.”

In the new advertisement, Cena discusses how wind and solar power provide “big power” with “zero drama.” Additionally, he appears in another ad for the campaign where he befriends some wild bears.

Cena wrote, “Real power doesn’t need to brag about it. That’s why I’m part of Big Power, Zero Drama, a new campaign about something that’s quietly making a big impact across America: clean energy. Wind and solar are helping power homes, businesses, and communities every day. No fanfare required. Although a few bears, a raccoon, and one very small kitten were required to demonstrate it. Proud to help tell the story.”

Cena appeared on a special episode of WWE NXT TV on Wednesday, where he invited Zilla Fatu to join the John Cena Classic tournament.