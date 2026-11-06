Thea Hail Shares Update On Her Alopecia Areata

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE NXT star Thea Hail revealed earlier this year that she is suffering from alopecia areata. This autoimmune disease causes the immune system to attack hair follicles, leading to sudden hair loss.

In a recent TikTok video, Thea Hail provided an update on her condition. In the clip, she showed additional areas on her scalp where she has lost hair, referring to them as her “little alopecia babies.”

Hail, a former WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, last appeared on television during the October 6 edition of NXT, where she competed in the NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal, which was won by Wren Sinclair. She also participated in a dark match for the October 27 show, where she defeated WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Nikkita Lyons.