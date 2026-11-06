WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (11/6/2026): CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens

WWE SmackDown returns tonight, Friday, November 6, 2026, with a special taped episode from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The show will air at 8/7c on USA Network, with a No Holds Barred match between CM Punk and Kevin Owens advertised for the broadcast.

The stipulation will allow both Superstars to compete without the restrictions of a traditional singles match, with weapons and other forms of outside interference permitted under No Holds Barred rules.

Announced Match For WWE SmackDown (November 6, 2026):

CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens — No Holds Barred Match

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest WWE SmackDown news, updates, and results.