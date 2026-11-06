U.S. Embassy In Riyadh Issues Statement Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

The United States Embassy in Riyadh has issued a public statement celebrating WWE Crown Jewel 2026, despite ongoing security concerns in the Middle East ahead of Saturday’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel is scheduled for November 7 at ANB Arena in Riyadh, with WWE continuing preparations for the show amid heightened attention surrounding regional security and travel arrangements.

On Friday, the U.S. Embassy took to social media to welcome WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia, describing the event as an example of American sports diplomacy and highlighting the role of sports entertainment in strengthening ties between the two countries.

The Embassy stated:

“American sports diplomacy comes to Riyadh! We are thrilled to share the excitement as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia this weekend! Crown Jewel is entirely created, owned, and produced by WWE, a wholly American professional wrestling promotion headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. American sports entertainment exports create shared unforgettable experiences, strengthening the bonds between the American and Saudi people.”

The statement comes at a time when WWE’s decision to proceed with Crown Jewel has attracted additional scrutiny because of the security situation in the region. The U.S. Embassy previously ordered the departure of non-emergency American government personnel from Saudi Arabia, while other travel and security developments have raised questions about the logistics of holding the event.

Despite those concerns, WWE and TKO executives have continued to express confidence in moving forward with the show. TKO CEO Ari Emanuel previously indicated that Crown Jewel remained on schedule, while TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro emphasized that the safety of WWE talent and personnel remained a priority.

WWE has also reportedly made significant adjustments to its production arrangements for the event. According to PWInsider, a substantial portion of Saturday’s broadcast will be produced remotely from WWE’s corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with production and satellite trucks stationed in the United States rather than Saudi Arabia.

A reduced traveling production team will reportedly accompany WWE to Riyadh, although a sizable crew will still be on-site to operate cameras, audio systems, and other essential equipment. The live feeds will then be transmitted back to Stamford, allowing the company’s U.S.-based production team to manage much of the broadcast remotely.

Crown Jewel also underwent a venue change in late October, moving from Riyadh Season Stadium at King Abdullah Financial District to ANB Arena, also known as The Venue, in Riyadh.

While the Embassy’s statement welcomed WWE’s return and emphasized the diplomatic significance of the event, it did not specifically address the security concerns surrounding Crown Jewel or the production adjustments reportedly being made.

As of Friday, November 6, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled to proceed as planned on Saturday in Riyadh.