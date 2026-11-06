WWE Star Teases Potential Involvement In The Bloodline Storyline

WWE Superstar Nia Jax has addressed the possibility of officially joining The Bloodline on television, explaining that she already considers herself part of the family faction despite never being formally introduced as an on-screen member.

With the ongoing rivalry between The Bloodline and 946 continuing to intensify on WWE programming, speculation has grown about whether additional members of the Anoa’i family could become involved in the storyline. The addition of Jaida Parker to 946 has also fueled discussion about The Bloodline potentially introducing female reinforcements, with Jax, Naomi, and Tamina among the names frequently suggested by fans.

During a recent appearance on Keep It Aloha, Jax was asked why she has never officially joined The Bloodline on WWE television. The former WWE Women’s Champion explained that her family connections already make her part of the group in a broader sense, referencing a family tree previously shared by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “Uh, well technically, I am in The Bloodline. I don’t know if you saw the chart that Dwayne put up, I’m up there. But it all just depends on storyline for wrestling, right? Everybody wants like, why isn’t it just an automatic be in there?”

Jax went on to explain that she appreciates being able to establish her own identity in WWE rather than having her character defined entirely by her family connections. However, she also made it clear that The Bloodline has several potential allies available should the storyline ever require additional support. “I actually really appreciate the fact that I can carve out my own name by myself that I don’t have to. But if the boys ever needed me, they’ve got Naomi, they’ve got me, they’ve got Tamina, they can always call us whenever its needed. Technically I am in The Bloodline, just not on TV.”

Jax’s comments leave the door open for a potential future appearance alongside The Bloodline, particularly as the faction’s rivalry with 946 continues to develop. With Parker now involved on the opposing side, the possibility of female members becoming part of the storyline could introduce another dimension to the ongoing feud.

For now, Jax appears content with maintaining her individual identity on WWE television while acknowledging that her family connections could eventually bring her into The Bloodline storyline.

Although Jax expressed her willingness to support the group if needed, WWE has not announced any plans for her, Naomi, or Tamina to officially join The Bloodline on television.