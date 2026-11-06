The Creed Brothers Exit WWE

Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, collectively known as The Creed Brothers, have reportedly departed WWE following the expiration of their contracts with the company.

Speculation surrounding the tag team’s status began on Friday when both Superstars were moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website, suggesting that they were no longer part of the active roster.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful subsequently confirmed the departures, reporting that the brothers had left WWE following what appears to have been an amicable separation. “The Creeds have left WWE, Fightful Select has confirmed. It appears to be a mutual parting of ways as their deal has expired.”

The departures come after a relatively quiet period for The Creed Brothers on WWE’s main roster throughout much of 2026. Despite their impressive athletic backgrounds and previous success as a tag team, Brutus and Julius struggled to maintain a consistent presence on television. During the year, the brothers were briefly featured as masked associates of Chad Gable as part of the El Grande Americano storyline. However, the involvement did not lead to a sustained push, and the team eventually returned to NXT.

The Creed Brothers originally established themselves as one of NXT’s standout tag teams, capturing the NXT Tag Team Championship and earning recognition for their combination of amateur wrestling ability, power, and athleticism. Their move to WWE’s main roster initially presented an opportunity to build on that success, but their television appearances became increasingly limited as the company shifted its creative focus elsewhere.

With their contracts now reportedly expired, Brutus and Julius Creed are free to explore opportunities outside WWE. However, neither brother has publicly announced their next move, and there has been no indication of where the team might appear next.

Their departure brings an end to their current WWE run, leaving the future of the former NXT Tag Team Champions open as they consider the next chapter of their wrestling careers.