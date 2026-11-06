WWE Commentary Team Staying In Stamford For Crown Jewel 2026

WWE has reportedly made another significant adjustment to its production plans for Crown Jewel 2026, with the company’s commentary team set to call Saturday’s premium live event remotely rather than traveling to Saudi Arabia.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE’s announcers will remain at the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, where they will provide commentary for the live broadcast. The arrangement is part of the modified production setup being utilized for Crown Jewel, with a substantial portion of the event’s broadcast operations being handled from the United States.

The latest development comes amid ongoing security concerns in the region, although reports indicate that WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia without any problems.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com provided an update on Friday, confirming that the wrestlers scheduled for Crown Jewel are now in the country. He also noted that personnel involved with TKO’s Power Slap events in Saudi Arabia have experienced no reported issues during their time there.

“All the WWE talent is in Saudi now and things seem fine at the moment. Power Slap had also been there all week and no issues.”

Despite the logistical adjustments and concerns surrounding the event, the United States Embassy in Riyadh issued a statement on Friday welcoming WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia. The Embassy highlighted Crown Jewel as an example of American sports diplomacy and emphasized the role of sports entertainment in strengthening relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The statement, shared on X, reads:

“American sports diplomacy comes to Riyadh! We are thrilled to share the excitement as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia this weekend! Crown Jewel is entirely created, owned, and produced by WWE, a wholly American professional wrestling promotion headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. American sports entertainment exports create shared unforgettable experiences, strengthening the bonds between the American and Saudi people.”

As previously reported, WWE is also expected to handle a significant portion of Crown Jewel’s technical production remotely from Stamford, while an on-site crew in Riyadh will oversee cameras, audio equipment, and other essential broadcast operations.

The decision to keep the commentary team in the United States represents another notable departure from WWE’s usual international premium live event production arrangements.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 7, at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.