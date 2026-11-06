Maven Reveals Serious Health Issues, Says Brain Surgery Could Be Ahead

Former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner Maven has shared a concerning update on his health, revealing that he continues to struggle with chronic back pain, daily headaches, and brain fog, with surgery potentially necessary to address an ongoing neurological issue.

Maven discussed his condition in a new YouTube video titled “Health Update,” which followed an invitation for fans to submit questions for an upcoming video. During the discussion, he reflected on years of physical problems, the potential long-term effects of his professional wrestling career, and the possibility of undergoing surgery.

The former WWE star recalled experiencing severe lower back pain in the fall of 2017, describing a stabbing sensation that made everyday activities extremely difficult. After enduring the pain throughout the weekend, he sought medical attention and learned that he had three bulging, herniated discs in his lower spine, along with a spinal alignment issue.

“After a weekend of torture, I would seek out a specialist and find out that I had three bulging herniated discs in my lower spine and my spine was crooked on top of it… So the specialist knowing and telling me that this was going to be an ongoing problem, a problem I more than likely have to address down the road, recommended immediate therapy.”

Following the diagnosis, Maven began incorporating daily stretching into his routine, something he now wishes he had started much earlier in his life. Although the exercises helped him manage the discomfort, he acknowledged that they could not completely eliminate the underlying problem.

“At that moment, I started something I wish I would have started 20 years before: daily stretching… I have been stretching every day since 2017. It’s helped, although it would have helped if I would have started 20 years ago.”

Maven also reflected on the physical demands of professional wrestling, acknowledging that his time in the industry likely contributed significantly to his ongoing health problems. However, he stressed that he does not blame WWE or professional wrestling for his condition and would still choose the same career if given another opportunity.

“Now, I try to be honest with myself. I know that wrestling probably was the main reason that I felt this way… I know professional wrestling is the culprit of a majority of why I feel the way I do. I am in no way blaming the WWE, wrestling, or anything from my life for how I feel. In fact, if I could go back, I would do it all over again.”

Looking back, Maven admitted that he could have done more to protect his body throughout his career. He also discussed his history of steroid and recreational drug use, acknowledging that those decisions may have contributed to his physical problems.

“I would just be a little bit smarter and be a little bit more like the RVDs, like the guys who took care of their bodies day in, day out. Further, continuing with being honest with me, it wasn’t just the physicality of wrestling that led to this. Prolonged steroid use couldn’t have helped. Recreational drug use, yeah, great in the moment. Not good long term. Basically, just treating my body like an amusement park probably wasn’t the best idea.”

While his back condition remained relatively manageable through consistent stretching, Maven experienced another significant setback in May 2025 when he woke up with pain similar to what he had endured in 2017.

His health concerns became more serious in November 2025, when he began experiencing persistent headaches and brain fog. According to Maven, those symptoms have continued every day, significantly affecting his quality of life despite seeking medical assistance.

“Since that day, I have had headaches every day. When I say every day, I mean every single day. There’s not one day that takes off. I have had brain fog every single day. Not one day that takes off. I have sought out doctors and tried to go back to a normal pre-headache life. I have some good days and some bad, but it never goes away.”

Maven explained that, based on his understanding of the medical information he has received, the headaches may be connected to fluid accumulating near the back of his brain. He described the discomfort as relentless, revealing that some days he looks forward to sleeping simply to escape the constant pain.

“From all I have gathered, the headaches stem from a fluid buildup in the back of my brain. Fluid that travels in and can’t fully travel out. Fluid that literally builds up. I seriously can feel a pulse on the back of my head. Some days I wake up and all I look forward to that day is going back to sleep. Because at least when I’m sleeping, I’m not thinking of how much my head is pounding.”

The former WWE star also revealed that surgery appears increasingly likely, although he remains uncertain whether an operation would provide a permanent solution. He has sought advice from former Tough Enough contestant Chris Nowinski, who has become a prominent advocate for concussion research and brain health following his own professional wrestling career.

“As for fixing the problem, surgery is definitely on the horizon. However, with a fluid buildup, I don’t think surgery can be the end-all cure-all. In fact, I even reached out to my former Tough Enough contestant, Chris Nowinski, and sought his counsel.”

Throughout the video, Maven emphasized that he was not sharing his experiences to seek sympathy. Instead, he wanted to be transparent with fans about the physical challenges he continues to face while encouraging aspiring professional wrestlers to prioritize their long-term health.

Although Maven believes his wrestling career contributed to many of his physical problems, he made it clear that he remains grateful for his experiences in WWE. For now, he continues to manage his symptoms while considering the possibility of surgery to address his ongoing headaches.