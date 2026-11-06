AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Defeats WWE NXT In Head-To-Head Ratings Battle

The television ratings for the November 4 editions of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have been released, revealing how the two promotions performed during their rare Wednesday night head-to-head competition.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW Dynamite’s annual Blood & Guts special averaged 792,000 viewers on TBS, a significant increase from the 620,000 viewers who watched the October 28 episode, which aired opposite the World Series.

Dynamite also recorded a 0.24 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, marking the show’s highest rating in that category in more than two years. The result represented a particularly strong performance for AEW, with the Blood & Guts special attracting increased interest following the previous week’s competition against Major League Baseball.

Meanwhile, WWE NXT averaged 552,000 viewers on The CW Network for its special Wednesday night broadcast, delivering a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. NXT was moved from its usual Tuesday night time slot due to election coverage, placing the developmental brand in direct competition with Dynamite.

The head-to-head results saw AEW Dynamite finish ahead of WWE NXT in both total viewership and the key demographic. Dynamite attracted approximately 240,000 more viewers than NXT, while its 0.24 demo rating was also considerably higher than NXT’s 0.13.

Both companies presented major programming for the occasion. AEW’s annual Blood & Guts special featured men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches, providing the centerpiece for one of the promotion’s biggest themed television episodes of the year.

WWE also assembled a heavily promoted NXT lineup, featuring appearances from John Cena and Cody Rhodes, along with CM Punk challenging for the NXT Championship. Despite the additional star power, NXT was unable to surpass Dynamite in the reported television ratings.

It is worth noting that AEW Dynamite’s reported audience reflects viewership on TBS only, as streaming figures from HBO Max were not available. As a result, the numbers do not represent the show’s complete audience across all viewing platforms.

The November 4 results give AEW the advantage in this particular head-to-head television matchup, with Blood & Guts delivering both a substantial week-over-week viewership increase and Dynamite’s strongest 18-49 demographic rating in more than two years.