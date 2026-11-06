Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Tonight (11/6/2026)

WWE taped the November 6, 2026, episode of Friday Night SmackDown on Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, ahead of this weekend’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

The tapings featured several major storyline developments, including a confrontation between GUNTHER and Finn Bálor, escalating tensions involving Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, and a brutal No Holds Barred Match between CM Punk and Kevin Owens.

It should be noted that the order in which the segments were taped may differ from their eventual television broadcast order.

WWE SmackDown Spoilers – November 6, 2026

GUNTHER And Finn Bálor Get Into A Physical Confrontation

GUNTHER opened the segment by addressing his recent encounter with Danhausen, insisting that he was never scared and was simply caught off guard. He claimed that eliminating Danhausen was a favor to everyone before turning his attention to Finn Bálor.

The Ring General suggested that Bálor’s career was hanging by a thread and urged him to retire. He also accused Bálor of embarrassing himself by participating in Danhausen’s antics and challenged the real Finn Bálor to confront him.

Bálor responded by warning GUNTHER that there were no tricks or illusions involved, only a Demon waiting to emerge. The confrontation quickly turned physical, with Bálor eventually forcing GUNTHER to retreat toward the entrance aisle.

Shinsuke Nakamura Defeats Tama Tonga

Shinsuke Nakamura, representing Bakusai, defeated Tama Tonga of MFT in singles competition.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Ends In Chaos

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Baddies (B-Fab and Michin) defended their titles against Fatal Influence, but the match ended in an apparent no contest following outside interference.

Tatum Paxley appeared and delivered a body press to Jade Cargill, triggering a chaotic brawl involving multiple members of the women’s division. Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss eventually arrived to clear the ring.

Chelsea Green And Liv Morgan Exchange Words Ahead Of Crown Jewel

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis addressed Chelsea Green’s upcoming WWE Women’s Championship match against Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel, praising Green for representing the blue brand and expressing his respect for her accomplishments.

Green delivered an emotional promo, admitting that despite previously claiming she only cared about her own opinion, she still struggles with self-doubt. She acknowledged that Morgan’s criticism had affected her confidence and occasionally made her question whether she deserved to be champion.

Aldis encouraged Green to listen to the fans and recognize that she had earned her position. Green responded by declaring that she intended to establish a lasting legacy by defeating Morgan at Crown Jewel.

Morgan interrupted and claimed that Green only became champion because Rhea Ripley suffered an injury. She proceeded to insult Green, calling her talentless and a charity case, before promising to validate the champion’s insecurities at Crown Jewel.

Trick Williams Addresses His Championship Setback

During a backstage interview, Trick Williams admitted that he expected to enter Crown Jewel as a champion. However, he insisted that his recent setback would not define his career and promised to remind everyone exactly who he is.

Damian Priest Defeats Nathan Frazer Via Referee Stoppage

Damian Priest defeated Nathan Frazer after a physical encounter that ended when Frazer was driven into the announcers’ desk. The referee determined that Frazer could no longer continue, resulting in the match being stopped.

Following the match, Axiom attempted to assist his tag team partner but was also attacked by Priest, who sent him crashing into the ring post.

Sami Zayn Confronted By Jimmy Uso As 946 Launches Another Attack

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn addressed his upcoming championship defense against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, pointing out that he had successfully survived his recent title defenses on RAW and SmackDown.

Zayn rejected Reigns’ suggestion that he would not make it to Crown Jewel as champion, declaring that he would no longer allow anyone to overlook him. He also reminded Reigns that their previous encounter on RAW ended with the Tribal Chief looking up at him.

Jimmy Uso interrupted and confronted Zayn over his attack on Reigns while the group known as 946 was targeting them. Although Jimmy acknowledged his friendship with Zayn, he made it clear that the champion’s actions had crossed a line.

Zayn defended himself by emphasizing that he was now Undisputed WWE Champion and expected Jimmy to understand his position. Jimmy responded that Zayn had made the situation personal and warned that he would receive a beating at Crown Jewel.

As Zayn prepared to leave, members of 946 emerged from the crowd and attacked Jimmy. Zayn remained on the ring apron momentarily, watching the assault unfold before eventually walking away without intervening.

Kevin Owens Defeats CM Punk In Brutal No Holds Barred Match

Kevin Owens defeated CM Punk in a violent No Holds Barred Match that featured numerous weapons, tables, and several dangerous spots throughout the arena.

The action spilled into the crowd early, with Punk being thrown into a cameraman before both competitors returned to ringside. Owens introduced multiple tables into the match, while Punk used a steel chair to temporarily regain control.

Owens eventually placed a trash can over Punk and delivered a cannonball in the corner. Punk fought back, connecting with a GTS before transporting Owens toward the ring on a cart and sending both the cart and Owens crashing into the ring.

Punk followed with a flying elbow for a near fall and later applied the Anaconda Vice, but Owens managed to escape. The two continued exchanging punishment, including a DDT onto a chair and an elbow drop from the guardrail that sent Owens crashing through a table.

Punk attempted another GTS with a chain wrapped around his knee, but Owens countered with a headbutt and a Swanton Bomb. The fight continued around several strategically positioned chairs and tables, with Owens eventually delivering a fisherman’s buster from the ring apron through tables at ringside.

Punk survived a Stunner, but Owens ultimately secured the victory after striking him with a chain and scoring the pinfall.

The episode is scheduled to air Friday night on USA Network, serving as the final SmackDown before WWE Crown Jewel.