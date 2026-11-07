WWE Crown Jewel Results – November 7, 2026

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 airs from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix. Today’s event features Roman Reigns facing Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, Chelsea Green battling Liv Morgan for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, and Cody Rhodes meeting Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel

The Countdown pre-show opened from WWE’s studio in Stamford, Connecticut, with Joe Tessitore, Big E and Peter Rosenberg reviewing the advertised card.

Jackie Redmond presented the first part of an interview with Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, who discussed his second championship reign and upcoming clash with Roman Reigns. The panel then previewed the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship match before footage aired of Logan Paul being mic’d up at ringside during a recent match between Penta and Austin Theory.

The pre-show also featured video packages covering Chelsea Green against Liv Morgan and the Last Man Standing match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Rhodes appeared in a separate interview and spoke somberly about facing his former friend and mentor.

Corey Graves interviewed Green about the obstacles she overcame before capturing the WWE Women’s Championship and Liv making their Crown Jewel match personal. Additional footage covered Cruz Montana’s main roster debut as the newest member of 946, John Cena announcing the inaugural John Cena Classic, and Cody Rhodes and Zilla Fatu becoming its first two participants.

CM Punk appeared in a split-screen interview to address his loss to Kevin Owens in their No Holds Barred match on SmackDown. A video package also explored Oba Femi’s college athletic career and shot-put record in Alabama before the pre-show concluded.

WWE Crown Jewel Main Card

Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcomed viewers as the main card began.

Last Man Standing Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton immediately exchanged punches before Orton gained control with kicks and forearms. Cody avoided a shoulder charge, sending Orton into the ring post, and followed him outside with a suicide dive into the barricade.

Orton turned the match around by driving Rhodes into the steel steps and repeatedly delivering back suplexes onto the announce table. He eventually positioned part of the table against it and sent Cody crashing through it with another suplex, but Rhodes answered the referee’s count.

The fight moved into the crowd, where Orton struck Cody with a trash can and its lid. Rhodes eventually sent Orton over the barricade but walked directly into a kendo-stick shot. Orton delivered several more strikes before Cody took possession of the weapon, unloaded on The Viper and clotheslined him over the ropes.

They fought up the entrance ramp and onto the stage, where Cody sent Orton into the set before retrieving a trash can and table. Orton used a thumb to the eye to stop Cody, then powerbombed him through the table. Cody narrowly beat the ensuing ten-count.

Back inside the ring, Cody connected with an IEDDT before Orton stopped him on the top rope and delivered a massive superplex. Orton followed with clotheslines, a powerslam and his own IEDDT, but Cody blocked an attempted RKO with a thumb to the eye.

Rhodes fought back with running forearms, a powerslam and the Cody Cutter. He attempted the Bionic Elbow, but Orton caught him with an RKO. Cody again returned to his feet before the referee reached ten.

Outside the ring, Orton attempted to strike Cody with the steel steps but missed and hit the ring post. Rhodes used the steps against Orton before placing him across the announce table and setting up a ladder.

Cody climbed to the top and attempted a frog splash, but Orton moved and Rhodes crashed through the announce table. Both men managed to beat the referee’s count, although Cody collapsed onto the remains of the table.

Orton dragged Cody toward the ring and prepared for the punt, but Rhodes avoided it and connected with a springboard Cody Cutter. He followed with three consecutive Cross Rhodes, with Orton’s head striking the edge of the steel steps during the sequence and leaving him bleeding.

Rhodes stopped referee Charles Robinson from beginning the count and waited as Orton struggled to stand. Cody then backed into the corner and delivered a punt kick of his own. The bloodied Orton could not answer the ten-count, giving Rhodes the victory.

The crowd booed the finish as Cody appeared conflicted over his actions.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

WWE World Tag Team Championship

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (c) vs. Penta and Je’Von Evans

Following a video package covering the rivalry between 946 and The Bloodline, Je’Von Evans entered for the first championship match of the event. Penta followed carrying his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Commentary noted that both the World Heavyweight Champion and Undisputed WWE Champion were in the same building as Penta ahead of their scheduled match later in the show.

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory entered with Maxxine accompanying them to ringside. Theory opened against Evans and backed him into the corner before unloading with punches.

Evans responded with strikes and tagged Penta. The challengers combined to take control of Theory before sending him to the floor. Breakker attempted to intervene but was also knocked outside.

With both champions regrouping at ringside, Penta and Evans delivered simultaneous dives through the ropes, wiping out Breakker and Theory on the floor.

Evans followed with a frog splash for a two-count before Theory pulled him to the floor and drove him into a camera and the barricade. Theory then tied Penta’s mask to the ropes, allowing Breakker to tag in and take control with strikes, a belly-to-belly suplex and a chinlock.

Penta created separation with a pair of thrust kicks, but Breakker caught him coming off the ropes with a German suplex. Theory returned and prevented Penta from reaching his corner by knocking Evans from the apron. Breakker later prepared for a spear, but Penta stopped him with a superkick and finally made the tag.

Evans entered with a burst of offense and connected with an OG Cutter before knocking Breakker from the apron. Theory blocked the Red Dot and answered with a rack bomb for a close two-count. Breakker tagged back in and prepared for another spear, but Evans stopped him with a kick and eventually reached Penta.

Penta landed a Sling Blade before combining with Evans for another near fall, which Theory broke up. Maxxine later placed Theory’s foot on the bottom rope to prevent Penta from scoring the pin.

Bronson Reed then emerged from the crowd, pulled Penta from the ring and delivered a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Reed also clotheslined Evans over the barricade before The Vision connected with a Doomsday Device on Penta, but the challenger kicked out.

Oba Femi’s music hit as Reed remained near ringside. Reed charged up the ramp to confront The Ruler, but Oba sent him flying from the stage and through a table. Breakker and Femi stared each other down from a distance, briefly distracting the champions.

Penta took advantage by diving onto the opposition before returning Theory to the ring and connecting with a Mexican Destroyer. Evans followed with the OG Cutter and covered Theory to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

Winners: Penta and Je’Von Evans via Pinfall to become the new WWE World Tag Team Champions

WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

Chelsea Green vs. Liv Morgan

Following a promotional segment for WWE’s upcoming events in Perth, Australia, Liv Morgan entered first and admired the Crown Jewel Championship she previously held. Chelsea Green received a strong reaction of her own before the formal introductions took place.

Morgan controlled the opening exchanges and repeatedly mocked Green after taking her down. Chelsea caught Liv with a roll-up for two, but Morgan responded with a basement dropkick and offered to help her opponent up before knocking her back down.

Green fought back with several hip tosses that sent Morgan outside. Liv returned and stopped a dive with a clothesline before connecting with a Codebreaker for a near fall. She then sent Chelsea into the ring post and applied a half crab while illegally using the ropes for additional leverage.

Morgan followed with a bulldog, chinlock and the Three Amigos. Green intercepted Liv on the turnbuckles and delivered a superplex, but Morgan quickly regained control and scored another two-count.

Chelsea blocked Oblivion before the two champions exchanged pinning attempts and counters. Green eventually connected with the Rough Ryder, but Morgan kicked out at two. Liv answered with another Codebreaker and returned to the half crab, dragging Chelsea away from the ropes before Green reached them on her second attempt.

Morgan continued attacking Chelsea’s injured leg and climbed to the second rope, but Green caught her on the way down with a thrust kick to the face.

Chelsea followed the thrust kick with consecutive suicide dives before returning Morgan to the ring and connecting with a missile dropkick. Green attempted the Unpretti-HER, but Liv escaped and looked for Oblivion. Chelsea countered and delivered the Unpretti-HER for a close near fall, with Morgan placing her foot on the bottom rope to stop the count.

Green climbed back to the top turnbuckle, but Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez appeared at ringside and distracted her. Morgan used the opening to knock Chelsea to the floor, although she told Rodriguez and Perez that she had the situation under control.

Liv drove Green into the barricade before returning her to the ring and connecting with another Codebreaker. Morgan prepared for Oblivion, but Chelsea blocked the move and caught her with a surprise roll-up to score the three-count.

Despite the attempted interference from Rodriguez and Perez, Green defeated Morgan to capture the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Winner: Chelsea Green via Pinfall to become the new WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion

Paul “Triple H” Levesque entered the ring to present Chelsea Green with the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship and a commemorative ring. Green addressed the crowd and declared, “We did this,” while reflecting on the 13 years she spent working toward the moment.

Green agreed with the fans chanting that she deserved the victory, explaining that she had poured her blood, sweat and tears into wrestling while spending years feeling as though she did not belong. After being used as a stepping stone for others, Chelsea celebrated finally reaching the top.

As Green began proclaiming herself the greatest women’s world champion, Liv Morgan attacked her from behind. Tiffany Stratton’s music interrupted the assault, and Stratton rushed to the ring to attack Morgan.

Stratton then handed over her Money in the Bank briefcase and announced her intention to cash in. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez attempted to interfere, but Green stopped them. Tiffany subsequently struck Chelsea and clarified that she was cashing in her contract on the WWE Women’s Champion.

WWE Women’s Championship

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

The cash-in was made official, forcing an exhausted Green to defend her title moments after winning the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Stratton immediately climbed to the top rope and connected with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Tiffany covered Green and secured the three-count, ending Chelsea’s WWE Women’s Championship reign.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton via Pinfall to become the new WWE Women’s Champion

WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

The Men’s Crown Jewel Championship was displayed at ringside as Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn entered to a strong reception. The crowd sang along with his entrance theme and chanted his name before the atmosphere changed with the arrival of World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns slowly walked to the ring as many fans raised their fingers in acknowledgment of the Tribal Chief. Roman posed with the World Heavyweight Championship while staring across the ring at Zayn.

Following the official introductions, Sami immediately threw his hoodie at Roman. Reigns laughed before tossing it out of the ring as the crowd broke into “Ole” chants.

Roman gained the early advantage by backing Sami into the corner, but Zayn reversed their positions before the referee called for a clean break. Sami shoved Reigns and backed away as the tension between the two champions continued to build.

The crowd rallied behind Zayn as he applied a side headlock, but Reigns drove him into the corner to force a break. Sami returned to the hold before Roman sent him into the ropes and dropped him with a shoulder tackle.

Reigns took control with strikes and a headlock of his own, but Zayn escaped and knocked him to the floor. Sami followed Roman outside, sent him into the barricade and slammed him face-first onto the announce table before returning the action to the ring.

Zayn avoided an attack using the ropes and caught Reigns with a takedown for two. He followed with strikes and a double axe handle from the second rope for another near fall, but Roman caught him with a right hand when Sami climbed the turnbuckles again.

Reigns connected with a clothesline, corner strikes and a knee before stopping Sami’s comeback with a suplex. Roman followed with his Drive-By kick and continued mocking the crowd while controlling Zayn.

Reigns attempted a superplex, but Sami fought him off and delivered a sunset flip powerbomb for a two-count. Roman blocked the Blue Thunder Bomb and answered with a uranage before preparing for the Superman Punch. Zayn avoided it and connected with the Blue Thunder Bomb for another close near fall.

Sami lined up the Helluva Kick, but Reigns escaped to the floor. Zayn followed with a dive through the ropes before both champions returned to the ring. Roman regained control and caught Sami with a Superman Punch after narrowly avoiding another Helluva Kick.

Reigns prepared for a spear, but Zayn intercepted him with the Helluva Kick. Sami covered Roman, who kicked out at two. Zayn then attempted a Superman Punch of his own but nearly collided with the referee, who was subsequently knocked down by Roman’s Superman Punch.

With the official down, Sami connected with another Helluva Kick and covered Reigns. Charles Robinson rushed to the ring as a replacement referee, but Roman kicked out just before the three-count.

A frustrated Zayn then charged forward and struck Robinson with a Helluva Kick. Sami initially appeared remorseful before retrieving the Crown Jewel Championship and preparing to use it as a weapon. Reigns stopped him with a spear and covered Zayn as original referee Chad Patton recovered, but Sami kicked out at the last moment.

Roman acknowledged Sami’s resilience before the two champions exchanged strikes. Reigns repeatedly knocked Zayn down, but Sami continued returning to his feet and challenged Roman to give him everything he had.

Reigns connected with a Superman Punch and prepared for another spear, but Zayn countered with an exploder suplex into the turnbuckles. Roman stopped the ensuing Helluva Kick with another Superman Punch before the two traded further counters.

Sami landed a Superman Punch of his own and attempted a spear, but Roman intercepted him with another Superman Punch. Reigns then charged across the ring and delivered a final spear to secure the three-count and win the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Winner: Roman Reigns via Pinfall to become the new WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Champion