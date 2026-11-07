Backstage News On Who Made The Decision To Move WWE Crown Jewel

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Saudi Arabian government, not WWE or its parent company TKO, has decided to move the 2026 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event (PLE) from its originally scheduled venue, the Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD (King Abdullah Financial District), which is a temporary outdoor stadium, to the ANB Arena. The ANB Arena is an indoor facility with a seating capacity of approximately 6,000 fans and is also known as The Venue.

The report indicates that the government aims to demonstrate that major events can still take place and that conditions remain “normal enough” to host them, despite regional security concerns involving missile and drone strikes. Additionally, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh has issued a statement ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

The PLE currently has four announced matches: World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will face Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship; Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will take on WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship; the World Tag Team Championship will be defended by champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory from The Vision against Penta and Je’Von Evans; and Cody Rhodes will compete against Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.

WWE Crown Jewel will air exclusively on the ESPN app for ESPN Unlimited subscribers in the U.S. and will be available internationally on Netflix.