Matt Hardy Discusses Potential Pressure On WWE Stars Ahead of Crown Jewel

TNA star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy spoke with Casino.org about various topics, including the potential pressure WWE wrestlers may feel to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel event in order to secure their positions on the card.

Hardy acknowledged this possibility and expressed understanding of the concerns some wrestlers might have about going there.

Hardy said, “Yeah, there could be. That’s obviously a fair assessment. I think any time there’s an active war, it can be a scary situation. And I would imagine if they have still continued to greenlight it, TKO and the powers that be, they feel like it’s going to be as safe as it can possibly be. With that being said, yeah, I could understand why someone would be nervous and would be a little concerned about going and travelling there.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is taking place today, November 7, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This event has generated considerable discussion online due to security concerns amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Earlier this week, it was reported that some top talent had communicated their reluctance to be booked for the show to WWE.