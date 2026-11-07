Viewership Numbers For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026

According to Jed I. Goodman, the 2026 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event (PLE), which aired on the CW Network, averaged 461,000 viewers and earned a 0.07 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This year’s show was hosted by Danhausen and featured several “Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal” matches. Notably, Myles Borne defeated Tavion Heights in a Weapons Wild Match, while Zilla Fatu triumphed over Charlie Dempsey in a False Count Anywhere match.

The PLE also saw Shiloh Hill and Naraku brawling throughout the night after they both spat mist in each other’s faces earlier in the event. Hill outsmarted Naraku by countering the mist with some fog, allowing him to secure the pinfall victory. In another match, Kelani Jordan successfully retained the WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Wren Sinclair, and Izzi Dame scored a significant victory over Women’s North American Champion ZARIA in a non-title match.

The event culminated in the WWE NXT Championship match between Grayson Waller and Tony D’Angelo. After Waller retained the title, he was confronted by his next challenger, CM Punk, who sent him a chilling message as the show concluded.