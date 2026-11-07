GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor Set To Be Added To WWE Crown Jewel Card

As PWMania.com previously reported, a promotional poster for the matchup between “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Finn Bálor for the 2026 WWE Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE) was spotted outside one of the gates at the show’s original venue, the Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD (King Abdullah Financial District). This has generated excitement among fans.

Dave Meltzer noted in last week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that GUNTHER vs. Finn Bálor was included in the original lineup for today’s show. In the latest edition, Meltzer confirmed that the match between GUNTHER and Bálor will indeed be added to the card.

GUNTHER and Bálor have been feuding since SummerSlam 2026. Their rivalry intensified last week on SmackDown when Bálor revived his Demon persona and ambushed The Ring General, taking him out with a Coup de Grace from a ladder through the announce desk.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the match will feature GUNTHER facing Bálor or Bálor as The Demon, and it remains unclear if the contest will be a standard one-on-one match or include stipulations. Updates will be provided as they become available. Currently, four matches have been announced for Crown Jewel 2026: the Men’s and Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Matches, a World Tag Team Championship Match, and a Last Man Standing bout between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.