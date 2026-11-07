Backstage News On Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Money In The Bank Win

Former WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton became Ms. Money in the Bank during the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event on October 10, 2026. She defeated Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Roxanne Perez, Lola Vice, and Jacy Jayne to win the briefcase and the title shot that comes with it. This victory marked Stratton’s second time holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, having previously won it in 2024.

According to Fightful Select, sources close to the creative team indicated that there were “no major creative changes” regarding the Money in the Bank winners in the weeks leading up to the event, with Penta winning the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase. It was noted that the long-term plan had been for Stratton to eventually win the WWE Women’s Championship from Chelsea Green, although those plans are subject to change.

The report also mentioned one creative change regarding the 6-Woman Tag Team Match featuring the MITB competitors on SmackDown before the show. In this match, Stratton, Jayne, and Legend defeated Vice, Perez, and Ruca; however, it was reported that the original plan was for the opposing team to win.

Furthermore, the competitors were informed the Thursday before Money in the Bank that Stratton would be the one to win. There is currently no information on when she might cash in or if the plan for her to win Green’s title remains in place.