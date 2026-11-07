Nikki Bella Responds To LA Knight Flirting Speculation

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has addressed speculation surrounding her recent interaction with LA Knight, acknowledging the playful exchange between the two Superstars and pointing out that they are both currently single.

During a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki and Brie Bella discussed their participation in a WWE WhatsApp conversation featuring Knight and popular YouTuber Jesser. The group chat included numerous messages, GIFs, and emoji reactions, with Brie eventually bringing up her sister’s apparent flirting with the former United States Champion.

Before addressing the interaction with Knight, Brie recalled some confusion surrounding a question about NFL players potentially competing in WWE. She explained that she selected San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle because of his enthusiasm for professional wrestling and outgoing personality, only to become confused when someone responded to her answer with a grandmother emoji. “I wrote a comment. Someone asked, ‘Who do you think would be a good pro football player to be in WWE?’ I had to think about it. It took me a little bit, and then I finally put my response. I was like, ‘Oh, George Kittle. He loves wrestling and has a great personality.’ The first emoji I saw someone throw on that was a grandma. And I’m like, ‘What the—?’ And then you see a lot more. But I’m like, ‘Do I do all that like a grandma? Was someone saying, ‘Oh, that wasn’t cool’?’”

Nikki suggested that Brie may have misunderstood the question, explaining that she believed participants were being asked which NFL player they would personally want to face in a wrestling match. “Well, I think what they were asking; what they asked is who would you wanna’ take on, right?”

When Brie questioned that interpretation, Nikki clarified why she had selected former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, joking that she would enjoy the opportunity to defeat someone associated with the Cowboys. “No, I think — Yes. The question was like, what NFL player, dead or alive, would you wanna have a match against? That’s why I said Emmitt Smith, because I go, ‘I would love to know the feeling of beating a Cowboy.’”

However, Brie quickly moved away from the NFL discussion and turned her attention to Nikki’s interaction with LA Knight, suggesting that their apparent flirting had attracted just as much attention as the confusion surrounding the original question. “Oh, whatever. You know, I couldn’t even….it was about who would you want. Between you and LA Knight flirting on there, I don’t know which went viral.”

Rather than dismissing her sister’s observation, Nikki responded by acknowledging that both she and Knight are single, questioning why anyone would have a problem with their playful interaction. “You guys did. And so we’re both single, so yeah, who cares?”

Nikki’s response has added to the conversation surrounding her exchange with Knight, although neither Superstar has indicated that their interaction represents anything beyond lighthearted flirting.

For now, Nikki appears unbothered by the attention, making it clear that she sees nothing wrong with the exchange between two single WWE Superstars.