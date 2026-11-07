Backstage Reaction To The Creed Brothers’ WWE Departure

The departures of Julius Creed and Brutus Creed from WWE reportedly did not come as a major surprise to those within the company, as there had already been speculation behind the scenes that the former NXT Tag Team Champions were approaching the end of their WWE run.

As previously reported, The Creed Brothers have parted ways with WWE following the expiration of their contracts, with both Superstars recently being moved to the Alumni section of the company’s official website. Fightful Select reported that the separation appeared to be mutual.

Although Julius and Brutus had continued appearing on WWE NXT television in the weeks leading up to their departure, there was reportedly an expectation among some within the company that their participation in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic could mark their final appearances.

Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez revealed that the possibility of The Creed Brothers leaving WWE had been discussed internally before their departures became public. “Even before today, there had been a belief in WWE that the Creeds were likely done after the Dusty Cup,” Alvarez noted. “Their contracts were coming due.”

Alvarez also addressed the reaction from WWE personnel, suggesting that the news was largely consistent with what some backstage had already anticipated. “I did hear a couple of things,” he continued. “Like people in WWE were kinda’, like, not really surprised they ended up out of the company.”

The Creed Brothers had experienced an inconsistent period on WWE’s main roster throughout much of 2026, including a brief stint portraying masked associates of Chad Gable during the El Grande Americano storyline. They eventually returned to NXT, where they had previously established themselves as one of the brand’s most promising tag teams.

Their return to NXT provided another opportunity for the brothers to compete together, but the latest reporting suggests their contractual situation had already raised questions about their long-term future with WWE.

With both brothers now reportedly out of the company, attention turns to their next destination. Neither Julius nor Brutus has announced future wrestling plans, and it remains unclear whether they intend to continue competing together.

For now, Alvarez’s comments indicate that The Creed Brothers’ exit was not an unexpected development backstage, with their approaching contract expirations having already prompted discussion about a potential departure.