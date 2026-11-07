Mercedes Mone Reveals Heartbreaking Death Of Younger Sister

AEW Women’s World Champion Mercedes Moné has opened up about an extremely difficult period in her personal life, revealing that her younger sister, Alexis Varnado, passed away in September.

In the latest edition of her Moné Mag newsletter, Moné reflected on the devastating loss of her sister, who leaves behind two young children, while sharing memories of their childhood and the time they spent together. “September was an incredibly hard month for me because I lost my younger sister, Alexis,” Moné wrote. “It’s still difficult to talk about. She was so young, and knowing she left behind two young children makes my heart hurt even more.”

Moné recalled attending WrestleMania in Atlanta with Alexis when they were younger, describing the experience as a cherished memory from before she achieved her own dreams in professional wrestling. “One memory I keep thinking about is when we went to WrestleMania together in Atlanta when we were younger,” she continued. “Wrestling has been such a huge part of my life, and I love that I have that memory with my sister from before so many of my own dreams came true.”

The former WWE Superstar also remembered Alexis helping care for their mother in 2020, expressing gratitude for their time together while struggling to come to terms with her sister’s passing. “I wish Alexis had more time. I wish her children had more time with their mom. I’m still trying to understand how somebody so young can be gone. I love you, Alexis.”

Moné revealed that her grief was compounded later that month by the unexpected death of longtime friend and fellow wrestler PAC, who passed away on September 27 at the age of 40. “And then, while I was still grieving my sister, we unexpectedly lost PAC,” Moné wrote. “That was incredibly hard, and it still is.”

Reflecting on their friendship, Moné explained that she had known PAC since their time in FCW and NXT. She recalled numerous memories from their years traveling together, including playing video games with Austin Creed and sharing laughs with fellow WWE Superstars. “We spent so much time laughing while playing UpUpDownDown with Austin Creed. We had Rocket League championships together,” she recalled. “I remember being on the buses during different tours and listening to his stories with Sami Zayn. Having the whole bus laughing There were so many funny moments that I wish I could go back and experience one more time.”

Moné also discussed her decision to participate in the September 30 tribute show honoring PAC, explaining that stepping into the ring felt like the most meaningful way to pay her respects despite the emotional circumstances. “The memorial tribute was absolutely beautiful, but the whole show was emotionally difficult for me,” she wrote. “I knew I needed to be part of it. I couldn’t imagine just staying backstage. Wrestling was something PAC and I had shared for so many years, and being in the ring felt like the way I needed to honor him.”

During the tribute event, Moné teamed with Britt Baker and Persephone in a losing effort against Hyan, Marina Shafir, and Thunder Rosa.

Beyond their personal friendship, Moné praised PAC’s contributions to professional wrestling, highlighting his athleticism and the influence he had on other performers throughout his career. “His influence on professional wrestling is going to live on forever,” Moné wrote. “You can see what he brought to this sport in so many wrestlers today. His athleticism and the things he could do inside a ring inspired an entire generation of performers.”

However, Moné emphasized that her memories of PAC extend well beyond his accomplishments inside the ring, concluding her tribute with a heartfelt message to her longtime friend. “But for me, I’ll also remember the person behind all of that. I’m so grateful I got to share those memories with him. I miss you, PAC.”

Moné is currently scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Marina Shafir at AEW Full Gear on November 14 in Phoenix, Arizona.