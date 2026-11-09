Cruz Montana Opens Up About Rebuilding His Life Before WWE Breakthrough

WWE Superstar Cruz Montana has shared an emotional message reflecting on his journey from rehabilitation to the main roster, opening up about overcoming personal struggles and the important role his daughter played in helping him rebuild his life.

Montana made his WWE main roster debut during the November 2, 2026, episode of Monday Night Raw, joining The 946 faction ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Following the milestone, Montana took to X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend to reflect on how dramatically his life has changed over the past three and a half years. He revealed that he had been in rehab during one of the darkest periods of his life and admitted that he would never have believed he could reach this point in his wrestling career. “What a week it’s been… For the first time since last Monday, I’ve had the chance to sit with myself, process, and take everything in.

If you would’ve told me 3 and a half years ago, while I was sitting in rehab trying to figure my life out, at its darkest point. That I’d be where I am today, I would’ve told you to fck off…But at the same time, If there’s one thing I knew about myself. It’s that I’ve been blessed with the ability to use my pain and struggles to paint.

And God, what an amazing picture I’ve painted the last few years.”

Montana explained that his personal transformation required him to step outside his comfort zone, confront his fears, and make significant changes in his life. After receiving what he described as a second chance, he became determined to make the most of the opportunity. “I knew when I got back into the game, I needed to change everything up and force growth. The only way to do that was to leave my comfort zone and face the fears and uncertainties that were waiting for me. I had such an overwhelming belief in myself that I couldn’t just bury it away. I was given a 2nd chance at life and I knew that I was going to make the absolute best of it.”

One of the most personal parts of Montana’s statement concerned his daughter, whom he credited with saving his life. He explained that his motivation to rebuild himself came partly from wanting her to witness his transformation and see what could be achieved through determination and perseverance. “My daughter saved my life and my way to repay her was to give her a front row seat to watching her papi rebuild himself in every single way. She watched me go from rock bottom to some of the highest mountain tops. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Montana concluded his message by encouraging others to believe in themselves, trust their abilities, and remain committed to their goals regardless of the obstacles they face. “I say all that, to say this, BELIEVE IN YOURSELF. TRUST YOURSELF. BET ON YOURSELF. No one is going to get you where you want to go other than YOU. I’m living proof everyday that anything is possible WHEN YOU PUT IN THE WORK. A poor Puerto Rican Kid from the projects, who had a dream and the drive to CHASE IT. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO BELIEVED AND TOOK THIS RIDE WITH ME.”

Montana’s arrival on WWE Raw represents a significant milestone in both his professional wrestling career and personal recovery journey.

With his main roster debut now behind him and his involvement with The 946 beginning to develop, Montana enters the next chapter of his career with a renewed sense of purpose and appreciation for the opportunity in front of him.