R-Truth Announces Passing Of His Father

WWE veteran Ron Killings, better known to wrestling fans as R-Truth, has shared the heartbreaking news that his father, Aaron Killings, has passed away.

The longtime WWE Superstar confirmed his father’s passing in an emotional social media post, revealing that Aaron died on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Killings opened up about the pain of losing a parent, describing the profound impact his father’s death has had on him.

“I lost my dad yesterday,” Killings wrote. “Losing a loved one is painful, losing a parent is a different kind of hurt.”

The former WWE United States Champion continued by paying tribute to his father, whom he described as his hero. He also encouraged others to appreciate their loved ones and remind them how much they mean to them while they still have the opportunity.

“He was my hero,” Killings continued. “Please take a minute and tell your parents or loved one how much you love them. I love you Aaron Killings.”

Killings has been a familiar face to WWE audiences for many years, earning widespread recognition for his entertaining personality, comedic segments, and longevity in professional wrestling.

His heartfelt message offered fans a glimpse into his personal life as he mourns the loss of someone who clearly meant a great deal to him.

Everyone at PWMania.com extends our deepest condolences to Ron Killings and the entire Killings family during this difficult time.