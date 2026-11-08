John Cena Sends Zilla Fatu Special Package Ahead Of John Cena Classic

Zilla Fatu has revealed a special package he received from John Cena ahead of the inaugural WWE John Cena Classic, including several personalized gifts and a mysterious letter connected to the upcoming tournament.

Fatu, who was recently confirmed as the second participant in the competition, shared an unboxing video on his YouTube channel on Saturday, showing fans the items sent by the 17-time world champion.

The package included a John Cena-branded jacket, two gold challenge coins, a deck of John Cena Classic playing cards, and a special “Rise Above Hate” wristwatch. Fatu appeared particularly excited about the watch, revealing that he had been thinking about getting one earlier that same day. “Bro, I was just complaining about I need a watch this morning. Like, I need something to look classy and stuff,” Fatu said.

He continued, “Oh my gosh, I love this. That’s my life, man. Rise above hate. Look at this. And it’s a John Cena Classic watch. The first ever. And the main one got it.”

Fatu also revealed that the watch was the first he had ever owned. During the video, Mason Rook made an appearance and jokingly questioned whether Fatu knew how to tell time, prompting a lighthearted response from the tournament entrant. “I can actually read it, yes sir,” Fatu responded. “I do know how to read a watch.”

Another interesting detail involved the two gold challenge coins included in the package. According to Fatu, Cena also sent a letter explaining how the coins would be used during the John Cena Classic. However, Fatu declined to disclose the instructions, leaving their exact purpose a mystery ahead of the tournament.

Fatu was officially introduced as a participant during the November 4 episode of WWE NXT, which featured Cena making an appearance at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The inaugural John Cena Classic is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 14, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The interbrand competition will feature talent from WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, with Club WWE members playing a role in selecting participants and determining the eventual winner.

Cody Rhodes was previously announced as the tournament’s first confirmed entrant, with Fatu subsequently becoming the second competitor added to the field.

The winner will receive the John Cena Classic Championship, a specially designed title inspired by Cena’s iconic spinner championship belt.

With the tournament approaching, the purpose of the gold challenge coins remains one of the unanswered questions surrounding the event, particularly after Fatu chose to keep Cena’s instructions private.