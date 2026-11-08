Backstage Speculation On Why WWE Has Yet To Announce WrestleMania 43 Dates

WWE’s decision not to announce the official dates for WrestleMania 43 during Crown Jewel 2026 has sparked further speculation, with Dave Meltzer suggesting that the company may be deliberately keeping its plans under wraps for strategic reasons.

Despite rumors that WWE would reveal the dates during Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, no announcement was made. WrestleMania 43 is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, marking a significant milestone for WWE’s biggest annual event.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed why WWE may be taking a different approach to announcing the dates, suggesting that the company’s usual need to promote ticket sales and accommodate traveling fans is less of a factor for this particular event.

“It’s all political jockeying. You want to not confirm it until, especially now, because they don’t have to sell tickets. So what’s the point in confirming it months ahead?

Normally, you would announce the date so you could sell tickets and people could make arrangements to go and all that. That’s not even a deal with this show. They don’t want it out and want to keep people guessing because obviously everyone expects Tony Khan to put on a competitive show head-to-head.”

Meltzer suggested that keeping the dates unconfirmed could also complicate any potential plans by AEW President Tony Khan to schedule a competing event during WrestleMania weekend.

He went on to explain that announcing the dates months in advance would likely have less immediate commercial benefit than it would for a traditional WrestleMania held in North America, where fans typically begin arranging travel and accommodations well ahead of time.

“If they announce, let’s say, April 10th and 11th, which is probably when it’s going to be, how many people do you think in the United States, Canada, Mexico, or even Europe are going to be rushing tomorrow to book their flights to go to Saudi Arabia on April 10th and 11th? The number isn’t going to be large. So there’s no point in announcing it right now.”

While Meltzer identified April 10 and 11, 2027, as the dates he considers most likely, WWE has not officially confirmed when WrestleMania 43 will take place.

His comments also remain an interpretation of WWE’s possible strategy rather than confirmation of the company’s internal reasoning.

For now, fans awaiting the official WrestleMania 43 schedule will have to wait for WWE to make an announcement, with both the dates and the timing of their eventual reveal still uncertain.