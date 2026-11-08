Backstage Update On Jacob Fatu’s WWE Return

According to Fightful Select, Jacob Fatu is expected to return soon to WWE programming to join The Bloodline for their likely WarGames matchup against 946 at Survivor Series. However, this planned matchup has not yet been officially announced, and the exact date of his return remains undisclosed.

This information aligns with an earlier report from PWInsiderElite.com, which stated that Fatu was filming material for WWE on Tuesday, November 3rd, alongside other talents who are expected to participate in the WarGames match. The rumored team for The Bloodline in this matchup includes Jacob Fatu, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos.

Fatu has been off television since the September 28 edition of WWE RAW, where he was run down by a car driven by Jaida Parker, a new member of 946.