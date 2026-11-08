WWE Removes Keanu Carver From Its Website Following His Release

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, a Florida court issued an order of protection in September 2026, requiring former WWE NXT star Keanu Carver, whose real name is Kevin Robertson, to maintain a distance of at least 500 feet from a female NXT talent. This measure was taken after she accused him of stalking, harassment, unsolicited visits, and ongoing phone calls.

Carver was released from his WWE contract last month, and it seems that the company wants to disassociate itself from him entirely. He has been removed from WWE.com’s roster page and has not been transferred to the alumni section of the website either.