Rey Mysterio’s Cousin Punches Fan After Being Slapped During Lucha Libre Event

An unexpected confrontation took place during a lucha libre event in Mexico on Friday night, November 6, when Hijo del Rey Misterio, the cousin of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, became involved in a physical altercation with a fan at ringside.

The incident occurred during The Crash Lucha Libre event, where Hijo del Rey Misterio defeated Xtreme Tiger in a mask vs. mask match. Following the contest, Xtreme Tiger was positioned in the corner of the ring preparing to remove his mask when attention suddenly shifted to an altercation on the opposite side.

A fan climbed onto the ring apron and slapped Hijo del Rey Misterio across the stomach, apparently catching the wrestler by surprise. Misterio turned toward the individual, seemingly confused by the unexpected contact.

Rather than backing away, the fan proceeded to slap Misterio across the stomach a second time, this time with noticeably greater force.

Misterio immediately retaliated by throwing a punch that struck the fan and sent him falling backward off the ring apron. The fan appeared to be knocked unconscious by the blow, although his condition following the incident has not been confirmed.

The confrontation briefly overshadowed the conclusion of the mask vs. mask match, which had already seen Hijo del Rey Misterio secure the victory over Xtreme Tiger.

It remains unclear why the fan approached Misterio or what prompted the initial physical contact. No further details have been provided regarding the individual’s condition or whether any action was taken following the altercation.